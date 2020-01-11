Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's record-breaking start isn't special - but it is

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool didn't 'close the door' against Spurs - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's record-breaking start to a top-flight season does not feel special. But it is.

The German was speaking after seeing his side beat Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday evening - a game that didn't showcase their most convincing display but did take them to 61 points from 21 games.

This is a tally no side can match in English top-flight history. Not Manchester United in any of their 20 title-winning seasons, not Preston's or Arsenal's unbeaten 'Invincibles', not even Manchester City in the 2018-19 season that saw them amass 100 points.

Klopp wants people to judge his side at the end of the season, which is understandable. Allow us then to explain just why the Reds achieve is such a huge achievement.

Not just an English record

Best starts to an English top-flight season Team Season Points (*based on 3pts for a win) Record Liverpool 2019-20 61 W20 D1 L0 Manchester City 2017-18 59 W19 D2 L0 Chelsea 2005-06 58 W19 D1 L1 Tottenham 1960-61 56* W18 D2 L1 Preston 1888-89 55* W17 D4 L0

The above table shows the quartet of teams Liverpool have charged in front of to claim best-ever top-flight start in England. As you would expect, all four of these sides won the title that year.

Preston's and Tottenham's points totals have been adjusted to three points for a win, from the two they received at the time.

Klopp's side can amass 112 points - and can afford to lose three matches, draw another and still break Manchester City's record points haul for a Premier League season.

The Reds' achievement stretches further than these shores - it is also the best-ever start by a side in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues - England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Below are the best starts in each of the other four leagues:

Best starts in Europe's top leagues League Team Season Points Record Ligue 1 (France) Paris St-Germain 2015-16 57 W18 D3 L0 Serie A (Italy) Juventus 2018-19 59 W19 D2 L0 Bundesliga (Germany) Bayern Munich 2013-14 59 W19 D2 L0 La Liga (Spain) Barcelona 2010-11 & 2012-13 58 W19 D1 L1

As you can see, Klopp's side are in decent company.

Non-season 'Invincibles'

This is now Liverpool's longest-ever unbeaten run, beating the 37 that concluded in 1894, under the club's very first managers William Barclay and John McKenna and spread across their involvement in the Lancashire League and Football League's second and first division.

Liverpool have accrued a whopping 104 points across these latest 38 matches, which has comprised 33 wins and five draws.

This is a record total by any team across a 38-match spell in the competition's history, overtaking the 102-point runs by Manchester City (ending in 2018) and Chelsea (2005).

So while they are still a long way from joining Preston and Arsenal as 'Invincibles', they can tick this off as a significant milestone on the potential route to this status.

You'll probably recall that Liverpool's last defeat in the league came at the Etihad against Manchester City on 3 January, 2019. They've only dropped 10 points in total since then.

Prolific at both ends of the pitch

Alisson has conceded just five goals in 13 games for Liverpool in the league this season

This is Liverpool's joint-best scoring run from the start of a season in English top-flight history.

The Reds also scored in their opening 21 games in 1933-34, a campaign in which they somehow conspired to finish 18th in the league.

The last time Liverpool failed to score was in the 0-0 draw at Merseyside rivals Everton on 3 March, 2019.

To really demoralise their rivals, the Reds have also kept six consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since December 2006, when they managed seven.

Earliest ever title win?

As already stated, if Liverpool win all their remaining 17 fixtures, they will end the season on 112 points.

With the remaining points left on offer to other sides, Manchester City are the team that can finish closest to them, with them able to amass 95.

The earliest Premier League title win was achieved by Manchester United when they claimed victory in 2000-01 on 14 April.

If the Reds keep winning, the earliest they can win the league is 11 April.

Now that would be special.

I've not seen a team like this - what you said

Lfcway: History makers. What a team.

Kaushik Majumdar: As a life long 43 yr old #LFC fan I had hoped for glory days but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine Liverpool would have such a season and team! I'm so happy thank you

Ilyas Najib: I've watched football my whole life, hand on heart, I've not ever seen a team like this Liverpool side.

Bob Moss: I guess Liverpool caught the league at the right time, mostly terrible teams just muddling along. With VAR on their side and the apparent ban on red cards for Liverpool players, it's too easy for them

Andrew Williams: This game that I love is so comforting at times I recently lost my mum and sister in September and while dealing with this my job as well soon afterwards however my team Liverpool are keeping me in good spirits I know I will YNWA

Gavin O'Brien: The weakest Premier League since its existence was formed, but fair play to Liverpool. Klopp has built a league winning mentality there and his team has some cracking players. The other "big" teams need to take a hard look at themselves to do something next season.

Ash Williams: This Liverpool team are just collecting trophies and breaking records this season.