Kieffer Moore: Wigan Athletic reject Cardiff City bid for Wales striker
Cardiff City have had a bid for Wales striker Kieffer Moore rejected by Championship rivals Wigan Athletic.
Latics manager Paul Cook confirmed the club had rejected Cardiff's bid for the 27-year-old.
Moore joined Wigan from Barnsley on a three-year deal in August 2019 and has scored two goals in 15 games for the Latics.
He made his Wales debut in a friendly against Belarus in September 2019.
Moore scored twice during Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.