Kieffer Moore: Wigan Athletic reject Cardiff City bid for Wales striker

Kieffer Moore has also played for Rotherham, Ipswich Town and Torquay United

Cardiff City have had a bid for Wales striker Kieffer Moore rejected by Championship rivals Wigan Athletic.

Latics manager Paul Cook confirmed the club had rejected Cardiff's bid for the 27-year-old.

Moore joined Wigan from Barnsley on a three-year deal in August 2019 and has scored two goals in 15 games for the Latics.

He made his Wales debut in a friendly against Belarus in September 2019.

Moore scored twice during Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.