What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Marcus Rashford scored two goals on his 200th appearance for Manchester United as they beat Norwich 4-0 while Chelsea eased past Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Rashford latched onto Juan Mata's cross to open the scoring at Old Trafford before doubling the lead after the break from the penalty spot, after Brandon Williams had been brought down by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Anthony Martial headed in a third just three minutes later before Mason Greenwood wrapped up the victory just moments after coming on as a substitute.

Chelsea consigned Burnley to their fourth straight league defeat with Jorginho's penalty kick-starting their 3-0 victory.

The Italy midfielder coolly slotted home after Willian had been felled by Matt Lowton, before Tammy Abraham scored the Blues' second with a header that slipped through Nick Pope's hands.

Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged Chelsea's third with his first Premier League goal.

Elsewhere, second-placed Leicester fell to a surprise defeat by Southampton, with Danny Ings' goal wrapping up a 2-1 win for the Saints.

Dennis Praet fired home a cross from birthday boy Jamie Vardy to score his first goal for Leicester before Stuart Armstrong equalised for Southampton just five minutes later.

Ings scored the winner after being put through on goal by Che Adams, firing beyond Kasper Schmeichel, while City's Jonny Evans had a late goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for offside.

In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Jordan Ayew's deflected equaliser salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in a fiesty encounter at home to Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the Gunners the lead as Mikel Arteta's side dominated the first half but he was later sent off for a dangerous tackle on Max Meyer.

The Gabon striker was initially booked by referee Paul Tierney but VAR upgraded it to a red.

Elsewhere, Richarlison scored the only goal of the game as Everton edged a 1-0 win over Brighton, curling in an inch-perfect shot towards the end of the first half.

The Toffees' Dominic Calvert-Lewin later had a goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

But the points were shared at Molineux as Wolves drew 1-1 with Newcastle.

Miguel Almiron found the top corner from 15 yards to give the Magpies the lead but Leander Dendoncker brought the hosts back into the game with the easiest of finishes from close range.

In Saturday's late kick-off, Tottenham host Premier League leaders Liverpool (17:30 GMT).