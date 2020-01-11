Irish Premiership: Glens go top with comeback win over 10-man Warrenpoint

Hrvoje Plum celebrates his winning goal for Glentoran against Warrenpoint

Glentoran clinched a 2-1 home win over 10-man Warrenpoint to top the league standings while Glenavon fought back for a 2-2 draw with Institute.

Alan O'Sullivan put Warrenpoint in front but the hosts won with Robbie McDaid and Hrvoje Plum strikes after keeper Mark Byrne was sent-off.

Glentoran edge above second-placed Cliftonville on goals scored.

Joe McCready and Alex Pomeroy struck for Institute before Danny Purkis and Matthew Snoddy denied them victory.

Institute move a point clear of bottom side Warrenpoint but they will be disappointed to throw away a 2-0 advantage at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon dominated the first half but squandered a series of chances while the visitors found net as a result of their only attack of note.

Joe spot-on

Seamus Sharkey was adjudged to have fouled Pomeroy in the box and McCready stepped up to convert the penalty for his eighth league goal of the season.

It got ever better for the north-west side when Pomeroy blasted past Tuffey just before the hour mark.

Glenavon's James Singleton tries his luck with a header in the Lurgan encounter

Glenavon showed character by lifting themselves to secure a point with their goals coming through debutants Purkis and Snoddy.

Purkis volleyed home from a Caolan Marron cross before Snoddy, on loan from Crusaders, poked in from close range for the equaliser.

Glentoran looked in danger of seeing their 13-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end before a dramatic final 17 minutes.

The hosts were frustrated by resolute Point defending in the first half although Robbie McDaid was guilty of a poor miss by heading wide from four yards.

The basement boys took a surprise lead on 50 minutes with O'Sullivan latching on to Dermot McVeigh's pass before slotting low into the bottom corner.

Berraat Turker can only look on as Hrvoje Plum's free-kick hirs the Warrenpoint net

Glens forward Elvio Van Overbeek hit the outside of the post with a back-post header before the turned on the dismissal of Byrne.

The keeper rushed out as Jonny Frazer raced through on goal and his block on the substitute resulted in a red card.

Mick McDermott's side were quick to capitalise with Plum picking out McDaid the forward supplied a cool finish beyond substitute keeper Berraat Turker.

Plum won it 10 minutes from time with a trademark free-kick which curled into the top corner to put the east Belfast on the league summit for the first time since September 2013.