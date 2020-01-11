Edinburgh blow chance to go top as Queen's Park win two in a row under Ray McKinnon

Salim Kouider-Aissa scored the winner for Queen's Park

Edinburgh City missed a chance to top League Two with leaders Cove Rangers inactive as Queen's Park secured a second win under new boss Ray McKinnon.

The capital side were seeking a sixth straight victory but remain two points behind the Highlanders, whose game was postponed, after a 2-1 home defeat.

Elgin City thumped Annan Athletic 4-0 to move to within two points of their fourth-top hosts.

Brechin City remain bottom after a 2-2 draw with second bottom Stenhousemuir.

A draw with Stenny consigned Brechin to a second consecutive relegation last season before the Ochilview side followed them into League Two via the play-offs.

Midweek signing Andrew Jackson set up Olly Hamilton to fire Brechin into the lead after the half-hour mark.

Andy Munro headed the hosts level after 60 minutes and David Hopkirk looked to be sending them five points clear at the bottom when he fired them ahead with 10 minutes remaining.

However, Hamilton grabbed his second four minutes later to deny Stenny a first win in seven games. Brechin have now gone four games without a win and their hosts six.

At the other end of the table, Edinburgh looked on their way to the top after Liam Henderson headed them into the lead after 17 minutes.

However, two goals in four minutes after the break turned the game round, William Mortimer heading the equaliser and Salim Kouider-Aissa firing Queen's Park into the lead as they secured a second win in a row under their new manager to move above Stirling along with Elgin.

Annan would have had high hopes of taking advantage of third-top Cowdenbeath's game with Albion Rovers being postponed as they hosted an Elgin side who had won once in 10 outings.

However, the home side collapsed after Kane Hester fired the first of his two goals shortly before the break, his second coming after Shane Sutherland extended the lead and before Rabin Omar completed the rout.