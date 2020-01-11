Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Chelsea, Man Utd, Roma, Juventus, Newcastle

Israel international Yonatan Cohen, who plays wide left or as a second striker, has emerged as a prime Celtic transfer target, with the 23-year-old scoring twice for Maccabi Tel Aviv while the Scottish champions' head of recruitment, Nick Hammond, watched Monday's 4-3 win over Maccabi Haifa. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are "firmly back in" for 21-year-old Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala, according to Przegladsportowy in his native Poland. (Daily Record)

Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar has told his agents he would prefer move to Sporting Lisbon than Celtic from Slovan Bratislava. (The Scotsman)

Inter Miami have dropped a massive hint that they are on the verge of signing Celtic's Lewis Morgan as they confirm personal talks are ongoing for "an international winger", the 23-year-old Scot having been given permission to fly back from the Scottish champions' warm weather training camp in Dubai to negotiate with David Beckham's new Major League Soccer franchise. (Daily Record)

Rangers have started negotiating with Croatia left-back Borna Barisic about extending his contract after admitting interest in the 27-year-old from Roma. (The Herald)

Rangers captain James Tavernier has played down Newcastle United interest, with the 28-year-old right-back insisting he is committed to the Ibrox club. (The Herald)

Hearts are targeting five new arrivals before the end of the month, with new manager Daniel Stendel wanting a left-sided centre-back, a defensive midfielder and two creative wide men, but a striker is regarded as urgent and Wolfsburg 19-year-old Charles-Jesaja Herrmann is of major interest although enquiries have already been made about Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Samuel and Burton Albion's Liam Boyce. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has not ruled out signing winger Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone this month after confirming he has spoken to the 25-year-old about securing a pre-contract move for the summer. (The Courier)

Ross County are fighting to hold on to Josh Mullin amid interest from Bristol City and Wigan Athletic, with the English Championship clubs preparing £250,000 bids for the 27-year-old winger. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admits there are teams willing to grant 21-year-old Oli Shaw's wish of game time on loan but that any move is likely to be blocked given their shortage of strikers despite fresh interest after Kilmarnock and St Johnstone made approaches last summer,. (Daily Record)

Hibs striker Oli Shaw hopes his two goals in Friday's friendly win over Dutch side Willem II during their winter training camp will help him win his place back in the first team. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic right-back Lee O'Connor is poised to leave on loan, with Oxford United hopeful of signing the 19-year-old who has found stiff competition in his position since arriving from Manchester United. (The Herald)

Manchester United are looking at Lyon's Moussa Dembele, the 23-year-old French forward for whom Celtic would receive a sell-on fee, but are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to face competition from Juventus in the race to sign former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele from Lyon. (Calciomercato)

Hearts owner Ann Budge has revealed a revamp of the Scottish Premiership club's medical unit will be at the centre of the planned overhaul of the football department as she seeks to end a spate of long-term injuries. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor has revealed how living a monastic lifestyle away from football - he says "I am pretty much a hermit" - has helped him to perform so consistently for both club and country. (The National)

David Vanecek has spoken for the first time about his unhappy spell at Hearts, with the Czech striker admitting he is still mystified about why his time at Tynecastle went wrong and has revealed that he turned down an approach from Motherwell before joining Hungarian club Puskas Akademia. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov, who is still wanted by Lithuanian authorities for allegations of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering and was wanted by Interpol, has broken his long silence about his time at Tynecastle and, in an interview inside his own personal submarine, has claimed he could have made the Edinburgh club one of the world's best. (The Herald)

Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov has claimed he wanted to buy Liverpool and sell Steven Gerrard to Chelsea for £120m. (The Scotsman)