Barrow v Bromley
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|28
|17
|4
|7
|57
|30
|27
|55
|2
|Yeovil
|30
|15
|7
|8
|54
|36
|18
|52
|3
|Harrogate
|30
|15
|7
|8
|47
|37
|10
|52
|4
|Bromley
|30
|14
|8
|8
|52
|39
|13
|50
|5
|Notts County
|29
|12
|10
|7
|46
|31
|15
|46
|6
|Solihull Moors
|28
|13
|6
|9
|42
|28
|14
|45
|7
|Boreham Wood
|29
|12
|9
|8
|43
|32
|11
|45
|8
|Stockport
|30
|13
|6
|11
|44
|46
|-2
|45
|9
|Woking
|29
|12
|8
|9
|41
|43
|-2
|44
|10
|Halifax
|29
|12
|7
|10
|37
|40
|-3
|43
|11
|Barnet
|28
|10
|10
|8
|41
|35
|6
|40
|12
|Hartlepool
|30
|10
|10
|10
|44
|43
|1
|40
|13
|Dover
|28
|11
|7
|10
|35
|37
|-2
|40
|14
|Sutton United
|30
|10
|9
|11
|40
|37
|3
|39
|15
|Torquay
|30
|11
|5
|14
|49
|55
|-6
|38
|16
|Eastleigh
|28
|9
|10
|9
|37
|41
|-4
|37
|17
|Aldershot
|29
|10
|7
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|37
|18
|Maidenhead United
|30
|10
|5
|15
|35
|43
|-8
|35
|19
|Dag & Red
|30
|8
|9
|13
|32
|39
|-7
|33
|20
|Wrexham
|30
|8
|8
|14
|37
|43
|-6
|32
|21
|Fylde
|28
|7
|9
|12
|33
|44
|-11
|30
|22
|Chesterfield
|30
|7
|9
|14
|39
|53
|-14
|30
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|29
|5
|10
|14
|38
|58
|-20
|25
|24
|Chorley
|30
|4
|12
|14
|25
|52
|-27
|24