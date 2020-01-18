National League
Eastleigh15:00Chesterfield
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Chesterfield

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow28174757302755
2Yeovil30157854361852
3Harrogate30157847371052
4Bromley30148852391350
5Notts County291210746311546
6Solihull Moors28136942281445
7Boreham Wood29129843321145
8Stockport30136114446-245
9Woking2912894143-244
10Halifax29127103740-343
11Barnet28101084135640
12Hartlepool301010104443140
13Dover28117103537-240
14Sutton United30109114037339
15Torquay30115144955-638
16Eastleigh2891093741-437
17Aldershot29107123339-637
18Maidenhead United30105153543-835
19Dag & Red3089133239-733
20Wrexham3088143743-632
21Fylde2879123344-1130
22Chesterfield3079143953-1430
23Ebbsfleet29510143858-2025
24Chorley30412142552-2724
View full National League table

