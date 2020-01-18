Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Bonnyrigg Rose15:00Clyde
Venue: New Dundas Park, Scotland

Bonnyrigg Rose v Clyde

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

  • 25Weir
  • 6Horne
  • 5Moyes
  • 12Martyniuk
  • 2Brett
  • 19Gray
  • 8Stewart
  • 10Currie
  • 3Brown
  • 9McGachie
  • 14Hunter

Substitutes

  • 1Andrews
  • 7Turner
  • 11Gray
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Devlin
  • 20Baur

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Lang
  • 4Howie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 10Lamont
  • 6Grant
  • 11Wylde
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 7Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Love
  • 14Wallace
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Lyon
  • 17McMullin
  • 18Rankin
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Peter Stuart

