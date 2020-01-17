West Ham United v Everton

West Ham manager David Moyes has lost five of his six matches against former employers Everton

TEAM NEWS

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is facing several weeks out following a recurrence of the hip injury that previously sidelined him for three months.

New signing Darren Randolph is set to deputise but Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are all doubts due to injury.

Everton have no new injury concerns, with Alex Iwobi nearing match fitness.

Andre Gomes has returned to training for the first time since November.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: It's still very early days for David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti: this is Moyes' fourth match back in charge at West Ham, and Ancelotti's sixth since he took over at Everton.

For a time last month it seemed Moyes might actually be returning to Everton, but since his reappointment by West Ham they have enjoyed a resounding 4-0 win over Bournemouth in his only home match thus far.

It has been something of a mixed bag of results for Ancelotti and at a meeting of shareholders this week he underlined the need for patience, but how they can also have big future ambitions together.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager David Moyes on Sebastien Haller's lack of goals: "We do need to serve him more with crosses into the box. I've found him really easy to work with, I've enjoyed seeing his finishing, because he is a really good finisher.

"If I can give him more service, get more people around him, I think we can try and get a bit more out of him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this will be tight, and West Ham will be happy to keep it that way.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v King Gary star Tom Davis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just three of the past 23 Premier League meetings, keeping one clean sheet (D6, L14).

Everton have earned seven victories in the last 11 trips to West Ham, with their only defeat coming on the final day of the 2017-18 season.

West Ham's 63 top-flight defeats in this fixture is a club record against one opponent.

West Ham United

West Ham's loss at Sheffield United was a first since David Moyes rejoined the club, following two opening wins.

They had won just twice in 14 matches in all competitions prior to Moyes' arrival (D2, L10).

The Hammers are winless in 12 attempts in the Premier League when conceding at least one goal, losing 10 of those fixtures.

They have lost only three of their 15 Premier League home matches under Moyes (W6, D6).

Moyes has lost five of his six Premier League games against his former side Everton, winning just once.

West Ham's shooting accuracy of 44% is the best of any Premier League team, with 98 of their 225 shots hitting the target.

Everton