Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy, who was sent off in October's reverse fixture against Villa, is fit after injury

TEAM NEWS

Brighton's Aaron Mooy has recovered from the knee problem that caused him to miss last week's defeat at Everton.

Shane Duffy, Adam Webster and Alireza Jahanbakhsh have overcome minor issues.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina is poised to make his first Premier League appearance since May 2013 after joining Aston Villa on loan.

Matt Targett could return from a hamstring injury but Jonathan Kodjia is in talks about a move elsewhere and will not be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Villa's crushing defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday might have set the alarm bells ringing, but a drubbing like that is always a possibility against City. It's the defeat to relegation rivals Watford which they cannot afford to repeat.

To be fair to Dean Smith's side, they have taken a very decent 14 points from the eight games they have played so far against the other clubs in the bottom seven - and I still think they will stay up.

I feel the same about Brighton - but this is the start of a run of four games for the Seagulls against teams currently below them, and they will need to make them count.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter rejects suggestions this is a 'six-pointer': "I think it is a dangerous way of looking at it. Because if we win, or Villa win, and it is the only win we get [for the rest of the season] then we are in trouble, that's the reality.

"It is about getting the points over the season. That doesn't change but as the season goes on the external pressure and the noise is heightened."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "We're now coming up against teams who are in and around us in the league. They're all massive games for us.

"We had a poor performance at Watford, we changed it around, got a really good performance at Burnley and Leicester in the cup and then a poor performance against the double league champions.

"It's important we put it behind us and stick it in a concrete box and bury it 6ft underground."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both sides will see this as a winnable game but Brighton have got home advantage and that is who I am backing.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have gone nine league and cup games without beating Aston Villa since a 1-0 top-flight home win in December 1980 (D3, L6).

Villa have already beaten Brighton twice this season: 3-1 in the League Cup at the Amex Stadium and 2-1 at Villa Park in the Premier League.

This is their first top-flight meeting on the south coast since a goalless draw at the Goldstone Ground in March 1983.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion's only victory in seven league matches came against Bournemouth last month (D3, L3).

Their tally of 24 points after 22 fixtures is two fewer than at this stage last season under Chris Hughton.

Brighton have never won a Premier League match in January, drawing four and losing six.

The Seagulls have lost five of their past seven Premier League fixtures against promoted opposition, winning once.

Their only defeat this season against teams currently below them in the table came at Villa in October (W3, D2).

Neal Maupay, Brighton's top scorer in the Premier League this season with seven goals, has gone five appearances in the division without scoring.

Aston Villa