Arsenal v Sheffield United

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has been nursing a hip problem and could miss Saturday's game

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang begins a three-match suspension on Saturday.

Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira have been unable to train properly because of minor injuries and they will both be assessed.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has reported no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the match.

Reserve goalkeepers Michael Verrips and Simon Moore could be available after injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: This will gauge the progress Arsenal have made under Mike Arteta. Without suspended top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and up against the meanest away defence in the top flight, it's the sort of game they'd have lost earlier this season.

Some critics suggest the Blades have been blunted on their travels, suffering their first two defeats - but they were at Manchester City and Liverpool! The home win against West Ham, even if a bit fortunate, will have got them up and running again.

They could become the first newly-promoted side to do the double over the Gunners in 27 years. If Arsenal play as well as they did against Manchester United they'll have too much. But that's a big if!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta on Sheffield United: "I've been very impressed. Everything they do has a real sense, they are really difficult to break down.

"The solidarity in their team is incredible, how hard they work for each other and they have very clear principles - in attack and in defence.

"So it will be a very difficult test. I already warned the players today."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on his side's season: "It's an outstanding news story so far and I'd love for it to be a brilliant story come the end of the season.

"A newly-promoted team coming up, playing the way we've played and the position we are in and how we have done it - over the last two or three years as well and from a financial point of view too.

"We've done fantastically well, there's no doubt about that. But it's only this stage of the season... there's still a lot of football to be played."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

We know how good Sheffield United are on the road, and they give everyone a game.

Chris Wilder's side showed against the Hammers that they can get over the line without playing well, which is another reason I'm backing them to spring a bit of a surprise here.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v King Gary star Tom Davis

The most recent away win in this fixture was 2-0 to Arsenal in April 1991

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are winless in 16 away matches against Arsenal in all competitions since earning a 1-0 top-flight victory in August 1971 (D4, L12).

The most recent Premier League meeting between the sides at the Emirates Stadium ended in a 3-0 win for the Gunners in September 2006.

Sheffield United are vying for their first league double over Arsenal since the 1946-47 season.

The Blades could become the first newly-promoted team in 27 years to complete a league double over Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal earned a first home league victory in seven attempts at the expense of Manchester United on New Year's Day.

The Gunners have only won two of their past 14 league games (D7, L5).

Arsenal's tally of 28 points is their joint-lowest after 22 games of a Premier League season, along with 1994-95.

They have won just one of 11 matches against other clubs currently in the top half of the table (D5, L5).

Arsenal have failed to win five Premier League matches when leading at half-time this season; they have never done so in six matches in a single season in the division.

However, they are unbeaten in 21 Premier League fixtures to kick-off at at 3pm on a Saturday since losing at West Brom in November 2015 (W18, D3).

Sheffield United