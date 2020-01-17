Premier League
Norwich City v Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Dan Gosling
Dan Gosling is the only Bournemouth player to have scored in any of their past eight league games

TEAM NEWS

Norwich top scorer Teemu Pukki is set to return from the thigh injury which has kept him out since New Year's Day.

Grant Hanley could return after illness, new signings Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda are in contention and Ben Godfrey's knee injury will be assessed.

Injury-hit Bournemouth remain without Joshua King and Jack Stacey, who are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be fit, having missed the defeat by Watford because of a minor hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: Bournemouth were seventh in the Premier League after Joshua King struck the winner against Manchester United in November.

Nine defeats in their next 11 games has seen them drop all the way down into the relegation zone. An unfamiliar position for Bournemouth and particularly for Eddie Howe, who hasn't experienced many low points during his long tenure.

The Bournemouth hierarchy haven't given Howe a public vote of confidence because they don't feel it's necessary - but if they record another poor result against the Premier League's bottom side in Norwich, further questions will surely be asked about Howe's future at the club with which he's synonymous.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It's a difficult moment, a negative moment. We've got to find ways to improve and change our results, change our performances. I'm absolutely confident we can do that.

"I've seen a good reaction from the players this week, very focused, very driven to help ourselves out of the position that we're in, and change the mood, so that's what we've got to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I keep waiting for Bournemouth to turn things around, but it does not look like it is happening.

Norwich's form is not much better and they were well beaten by Manchester United last time out.

But this is a totally different game and task for them, and the Canaries players will have a totally different outlook - they need to win.

Prediction: 2-0

Norwich have not kept a clean sheet at Carrow Road this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Norwich have won only two of the past 14 league meetings (D6, L6).
  • The teams drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in October, one of only two clean sheets that Norwich have kept this season.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have won just one of their past 17 league games (D5, L11).
  • They have equalled their worst record after 22 matches of a league campaign, set in 1947-48. In that season, they drew their 23rd fixture.
  • Only one team in Premier League history has had fewer than 15 points at this stage of the season and gone on to avoid relegation. That was West Brom in 2004-05.
  • Norwich are winless in nine league matches - despite leading in six of those.
  • They have gone eight home league games without a victory (D3, L5).
  • Daniel Farke's side have conceded 45 league goals, six more than any other top-flight side.
  • Norwich are the only team yet to recover a single point from a losing position in the Premier League this season, losing all 14 games in which they've gone behind.

Bournemouth

  • The Cherries have lost nine of their past 11 league games (W1, D1).
  • The four points they have earned in those fixtures is fewer than any other team in that period.
  • Bournemouth's total of 20 points after 22 matches is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season.
  • They could lose four consecutive league fixtures without scoring for the first time since 2012, when they were in the third tier.
  • Bournemouth haven't managed more than one shot on target in three of their last seven Premier League games.
  • Eddie Howe's side haven't scored a goal with any of their last 31 shots in the Premier League, the longest current run of all sides in the top flight.
  • Five of Harry Wilson's six league goals this season have come away from home.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool21201050143661
2Man City22152562253747
3Leicester22143547212645
4Chelsea22123739291039
5Man Utd2297636251134
6Sheff Utd228862421332
7Wolves2271053128331
8Tottenham228683631530
9Crystal Palace227872024-429
10Arsenal2261062931-228
11Everton2284102532-728
12Southampton2284102739-1228
13Newcastle2275102134-1326
14Brighton2266102530-524
15Burnley2273122437-1324
16West Ham2164112533-822
17Watford2257102034-1422
18Aston Villa2263132843-1521
19Bournemouth2255122035-1520
20Norwich2235142245-2314
