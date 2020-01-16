Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is looking to avoid equalling his longest losing streak in the league - three in a row, set at Chelsea from October to November 2015.

TEAM NEWS

Watford have Ignacio Pussetto available for selection following the winger's arrival from Udinese.

Christian Kabasele is back after a ban, while Will Hughes and Kiko Femenia are close to a return from injury.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to recall Toby Alderweireld, who was rested for the FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.

New signing Gedson Fernandes could play, but Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko remain out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson on new signing Ignacio Pussetto: "He's fitted in very well. He's a very likeable young man. He's settled in very quickly and gives us options in wide areas.

"We've seen during recent games we've played with a lot of pace and variance in wide areas and he gives us another option there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are still going well under Nigel Pearson, while Tottenham just look a bit all over the place.

This is a tough game for Spurs. Watford boss Nigel Pearson is trying to ensure his side do not ease up after climbing out of the drop zone, because there are teams down there who are floundering.

Prediction: 1-1

Deeney has scored four goals in his past five league games - as many as in his previous 20 appearances.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's only victory in their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham was by 2-1 in this fixture last season.

That is their only win over Spurs in 17 attempts in all competitions dating back to 1994.

However, Spurs have won on only two of their past nine away league visits to Watford (D4, L3).

Watford

Watford's tally of 13 points from six matches since Nigel Pearson's appointment is only bettered by Liverpool and Manchester City.

That tally has been earned in the past five matches - it took Watford 22 games to earn their previous 13 points.

The Hornets are looking to win four consecutive top-flight home games in a season for the first time since December 1986.

Watford have opened the scoring in five league games in a row, having done so in just four of their previous 17 top-flight matches. Only Liverpool are on a longer current run.

Nigel Pearson could become the first English manager to win seven Premier League matches in a row at home since Harry Redknapp in 2009 with Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur