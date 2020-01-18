League Two
Plymouth15:00Mansfield
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon27165649292053
2Exeter26148437271050
3Cheltenham261111441212044
4Crewe25135747321544
5Plymouth25135740261444
6Bradford26128633221144
7Forest Green2712873223944
8Northampton2612683629742
9Colchester261011536241241
10Port Vale2791173433138
11Newport248972322133
12Walsall2796122636-1033
13Crawley2771193537-232
14Salford2788113338-532
15Scunthorpe2787123538-331
16Cambridge2787123033-331
17Grimsby257992529-430
18Oldham27610112641-1528
19Mansfield2769123642-627
20Leyton Orient2669113343-1027
21Carlisle2667132343-2025
22Macclesfield2561272427-324
23Morecambe2757152346-2322
24Stevenage27213121531-1619
