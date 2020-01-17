Championship
Swansea15:00Wigan
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Steve Cooper's Swansea City are seventh in the Championship table
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Swansea City could give new signing Conor Gallagher his debut when they take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

The Swans signed the midfielder on loan from Chelsea this week after his time with Charlton Athletic ended.

Wigan right-back Dujon Sterling is a doubt after he picked up a hamstring injury against Leicester in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without defender Charlie Mulgrew following his return to Blackburn.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Wigan (W4 D3) since losing 6-1 in a third-tier match in April 1991.
  • Wigan have won none of their last seven league matches against Swansea (D3 L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2001.
  • Swansea have not won consecutive home league games since winning their first three league games under Steve Cooper in August.
  • Wigan are looking to win consecutive away league games in the Championship for the first time since March 2015 under Malky Mackay.
  • Swansea have won six of their last seven home games in January in all competitions, drawing the other.
  • Wigan have failed to score in 11 Championship matches this season - more than any other side.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
View full Championship table

