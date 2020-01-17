Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Steve Cooper's Swansea City are seventh in the Championship table

Swansea City could give new signing Conor Gallagher his debut when they take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

The Swans signed the midfielder on loan from Chelsea this week after his time with Charlton Athletic ended.

Wigan right-back Dujon Sterling is a doubt after he picked up a hamstring injury against Leicester in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without defender Charlie Mulgrew following his return to Blackburn.

Match facts