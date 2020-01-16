Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson returns to training after a six-week layoff

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson is back in training after suffering a knee injury last month.

Recent signing Scott Sinclair could be given his home debut, but defender Andrew Hughes is "touch and go" and midfielder Tom Bayliss is also injured.

Charlton midfielder Josh Cullen is on the mend and could feature.

Long-term absentee Jonny Williams will be ready to face the Lillywhites, and Tomer Hemed and Jake Forster-Caskey are also available.

Boss Lee Bowyer can no longer call on midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was recalled by parent club Chelsea in the week and then sent out on loan to Swansea City.

Match facts