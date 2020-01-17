Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Neil Etheridge has not played for Cardiff City since New Year's Day

Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic returns from suspension for the visit of Cardiff, but captain Harlee Dean serves a one-match ban.

Marc Roberts is back in training after an ankle injury but Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) is still out.

Cardiff could recall keeper Neil Etheridge having left him out since 1 January following speculation linking him with a move to West Ham.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Match facts