Birmingham15:00Cardiff
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Neil Etheridge
Neil Etheridge has not played for Cardiff City since New Year's Day
Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic returns from suspension for the visit of Cardiff, but captain Harlee Dean serves a one-match ban.

Marc Roberts is back in training after an ankle injury but Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) is still out.

Cardiff could recall keeper Neil Etheridge having left him out since 1 January following speculation linking him with a move to West Ham.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost their last two league games against Cardiff, conceding seven goals across those defeats.
  • Cardiff have not won three consecutive league games against Birmingham since February 1928 (five in a row).
  • Birmingham have not won three consecutive games in all competitions since a run of four under Garry Monk in October 2018.
  • Cardiff won three of their first four league games under Neil Harris (D1) but have won just one of their subsequent seven games (W1 D4 L2).
  • Since his Championship debut for the club in September 2016, Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 39 goals for Birmingham - 25 more than any other current Blues player.
  • In the Championship this season, Cardiff City have managed just 46 open play sequences with 10 or more passes - 13 fewer than any other team.

Saturday 18th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
