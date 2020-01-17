Birmingham City v Cardiff City
Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic returns from suspension for the visit of Cardiff, but captain Harlee Dean serves a one-match ban.
Marc Roberts is back in training after an ankle injury but Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) is still out.
Cardiff could recall keeper Neil Etheridge having left him out since 1 January following speculation linking him with a move to West Ham.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost their last two league games against Cardiff, conceding seven goals across those defeats.
- Cardiff have not won three consecutive league games against Birmingham since February 1928 (five in a row).
- Birmingham have not won three consecutive games in all competitions since a run of four under Garry Monk in October 2018.
- Cardiff won three of their first four league games under Neil Harris (D1) but have won just one of their subsequent seven games (W1 D4 L2).
- Since his Championship debut for the club in September 2016, Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 39 goals for Birmingham - 25 more than any other current Blues player.
- In the Championship this season, Cardiff City have managed just 46 open play sequences with 10 or more passes - 13 fewer than any other team.