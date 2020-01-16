Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Blackburn
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers are 13th in the Championship and five points off the play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday could have captain Tom Lees back when they welcome Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

Lees missed the Owls' win against second-placed Leeds United because of injury but has returned this week.

Blackburn will be without Corry Evans after he suffered a fractured skull and shattered eye socket against Preston.

Ryan Nyambe could return to the side after he limped off against Preston with a hamstring problem.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three home league games against Blackburn since losing 2-1 in March 2015.
  • Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when they won the Premier League title.
  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't won three consecutive games in all competitions since April 2018 under Jos Luhukay.
  • Blackburn Rovers have lost seven of their last 10 away games in all competitions (W2 D1 L7), losing each of their last three in a row.
  • Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has created 28 chances following a ball carry in the Championship this season - seven more than any other player.
  • Blackburn have won just one of their five league games not to feature Bradley Dack this season (20%), compared to 41% with him in the team (9 of 22).

Saturday 18th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
View full Championship table

