Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday could have captain Tom Lees back when they welcome Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.
Lees missed the Owls' win against second-placed Leeds United because of injury but has returned this week.
Blackburn will be without Corry Evans after he suffered a fractured skull and shattered eye socket against Preston.
Ryan Nyambe could return to the side after he limped off against Preston with a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three home league games against Blackburn since losing 2-1 in March 2015.
- Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when they won the Premier League title.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't won three consecutive games in all competitions since April 2018 under Jos Luhukay.
- Blackburn Rovers have lost seven of their last 10 away games in all competitions (W2 D1 L7), losing each of their last three in a row.
- Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has created 28 chances following a ball carry in the Championship this season - seven more than any other player.
- Blackburn have won just one of their five league games not to feature Bradley Dack this season (20%), compared to 41% with him in the team (9 of 22).