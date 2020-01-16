Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers are 13th in the Championship and five points off the play-off places

Sheffield Wednesday could have captain Tom Lees back when they welcome Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

Lees missed the Owls' win against second-placed Leeds United because of injury but has returned this week.

Blackburn will be without Corry Evans after he suffered a fractured skull and shattered eye socket against Preston.

Ryan Nyambe could return to the side after he limped off against Preston with a hamstring problem.

Match facts