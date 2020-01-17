Derby County v Hull City
Derby were dealt a huge blow after midfielder Krystian Bielik was ruled out of the rest of the season with a "significant" knee injury.
Midfielder Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) is close to a return, though, while George Evans (thigh) and Max Bird (muscle) are progressing.
Striker Josh Magennis could return to Hull's after missing the last 10 matches with a hamstring injury.
And Martin Samuelsen is set to make his debut after arriving from West Ham.
Match facts
- Derby have won their last three home league matches against Hull by an aggregate score of 11-0.
- Hull are looking to complete their first league double over Derby since the 2012-13 season.
- Derby County have lost just one of their last 12 home league games (W7 D4 L1), winning each of their last two in a row.
- Hull City haven't won four consecutive away games in all competitions since December 2012.
- Since his Derby County debut, Wayne Rooney has completed more passes than any other Rams player in the Championship (68).
- Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has scored more goals following a ball carry in the Championship than any other player this season (five).