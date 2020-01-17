Championship
Derby15:00Hull
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Hull City

Krystian Bielik
Derby's Krystian Bielik has been ruled out of the rest of the season
Derby were dealt a huge blow after midfielder Krystian Bielik was ruled out of the rest of the season with a "significant" knee injury.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) is close to a return, though, while George Evans (thigh) and Max Bird (muscle) are progressing.

Striker Josh Magennis could return to Hull's after missing the last 10 matches with a hamstring injury.

And Martin Samuelsen is set to make his debut after arriving from West Ham.

Match facts

  • Derby have won their last three home league matches against Hull by an aggregate score of 11-0.
  • Hull are looking to complete their first league double over Derby since the 2012-13 season.
  • Derby County have lost just one of their last 12 home league games (W7 D4 L1), winning each of their last two in a row.
  • Hull City haven't won four consecutive away games in all competitions since December 2012.
  • Since his Derby County debut, Wayne Rooney has completed more passes than any other Rams player in the Championship (68).
  • Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has scored more goals following a ball carry in the Championship than any other player this season (five).

Saturday 18th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
