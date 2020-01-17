Derby County v Hull City

Derby's Krystian Bielik has been ruled out of the rest of the season

Derby were dealt a huge blow after midfielder Krystian Bielik was ruled out of the rest of the season with a "significant" knee injury.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) is close to a return, though, while George Evans (thigh) and Max Bird (muscle) are progressing.

Striker Josh Magennis could return to Hull's after missing the last 10 matches with a hamstring injury.

And Martin Samuelsen is set to make his debut after arriving from West Ham.

Match facts