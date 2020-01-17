Championship
Huddersfield15:00Brentford
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Brentford

Emile Smith Rowe
Emile Smith Rowe has played six times for Arsenal this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Huddersfield could give debuts to midfielders Andy King and Emile Smith Rowe, and defender Richard Stearman, who all joined this week.

Jonathan Hogg completes a suspension, but centre-back Tommy Elphick (knee), midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) and forward Collin Quaner (hip) may figure.

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu is in contention for his debut after joining from Sparta Rotterdam.

Thomas Frank remains without injured pair Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town have won their last three league matches against Brentford, winning by a one-goal margin in each match.
  • Brentford have won just one of their last six away league matches against Huddersfield (W1 D2 L3), a 5-1 hammering on the final day of the 2015-16 season.
  • Since the start of last season, only Southend United (49) have lost more games in all competitions than Huddersfield Town (45) among teams in England's top four tiers.
  • Brentford are looking to win four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since October 2015.
  • Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has scored in his last three league games at the John Smith's Stadium (three goals) - he had scored just three goals in his previous 29 home league appearances.
  • Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has scored 18 Championship goals in 27 appearances this season - only two fewer than he managed in 86 appearances across the previous two seasons (20 goals).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
