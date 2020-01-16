Millwall v Reading

Reading striker Lucas Joao (right) is facing up to three months on the sidelines

Millwall have problems in midfield, with Shaun Williams suspended and Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (knee) both out.

Striker Aiden O'Brien is back in training after missing the 0-0 draw at Stoke with an ankle issue.

Reading are without forward Lucas Joao, who is facing up to three months out with a hamstring injury.

The Royals, who are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, have striker George Puscas available.

Match facts