Pepe Reina: Former Liverpool keeper joins Aston Villa on loan

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

Pepe Reina
Pepe Reina joined Italian club AC Milan in 2018

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan for the rest of the season.

The 37-year-old will fly to England on Monday for a medical and to discuss personal terms but they are expected to be a formality.

Villa want to add to their goalkeeping options after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Heaton suffered a knee injury in the win at Burnley on New Year's Day.

Reina made 394 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2013 before moving to Bayern Munich after a loan spell with Italian club Napoli.

Heaton's understudy Jed Steer, who was first choice during the club's promotion from the Championship, is also out through injury.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you