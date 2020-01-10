Transfer rumours: Jimenez, Dembele, Fernandes, Soares, Boga

From the section

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves' Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 28, and are looking at Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 23. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to face competition from Juventus in the race to sign Dembele. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Sporting Lisbon's president and sporting director have travelled to Old Trafford to negotiate the transfer of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, to Manchester United. (Record - in Portuguese)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan went to watch Fernandes in action this week. (Standard)

And United are growing increasingly confident of signing Fernandes in a £60m deal. (Star)

Tottenham have emerged as a potential threat to West Ham in the race to sign Benfica's Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 21. (Mail)

Everton are preparing a £25m bid to sign Brazil forward Everton Soares 23, from Gremio. (ESPN)

Juventus and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, has rejected a move to Manchester United out of respect to his former club Liverpool. (Tuttosport - via Talksport)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has ruled out a Chelsea exit for Danish defender Andreas Christensen, 23, in the January transfer window. (Star)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists England midfielder James Maddison, 23, will not be affected by on-going interest from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, 23, is wanted by Everton and West Ham. (Star)

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in Premier League history, says Arsenal legend Martin Keown. (Talksport)

Juventus are set to offer Paulo Dybala a new contract, despite the 26-year-old Argentine forward being heavily linked with Manchester United and Tottenham last summer. (Goal)

Newcastle United are willing to let English forward Dwight Gayle, 29, go out on loan, however any deal would have to include an obligation to buy for £20m. (Mail)

Derby and QPR are leading the chase for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, 19. (Mirror)

Fulham are preparing a move for Huddersfield Town's Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo, 25. (Football Insider)