Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on 'open' transfer talks with Ed Woodward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will "do what is best for the club."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is "forthright" with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over desired transfer targets.

Solskjaer, 46, has been urged to sign players by former United defender Gary Neville in order to "protect himself".

But Solskjaer said he will "never put myself before the club" and insists Woodward "knows my feelings".

"I am not going to protect myself," Solskjaer said. "I am going to do what is best for the club."

United sit sixth in the Premier League and have two defeats and a draw from three matches in all competitions in 2020.

The club are interested in a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and scouted the 25-year-old last week.

Woodward has faced criticism for having too much influence on player recruitment in the past.

During the summer transfer window, the club spent over £130m on defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as well as winger Daniel James.

Asked if he is forthright enough with the club's executive vice-chairman Solskjaer said: "Of course I am. Ask him if I am. Of course we have got open discussions and of course we're open and honest and we talk.

"We are building towards something and I'm almost getting bored myself talking about this, and the fans will definitely be bored listening to me talk about what we do have as a vision and a plan."

Neville has urged Solskjaer to be "selfish" by spending the club's money to buy "two or three experienced players".

But the Norwegian says he could "never do that" and is "happy" with his current squad.

"I have those conversations with Ed all the time and we are looking at how we are going to look in one month's time, five months' time, in the longer period," added Solskjaer.

"He knows my feelings and we know our feelings. I am very happy with these players."