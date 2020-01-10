Irish Premiership: Owens nets winner as Crusaders beat Coleraine to go second

Media playback is not supported on this device Owens secures three points for Crusaders

A first-half header from Jordan Owens gave Crusaders a 1-0 win over Coleraine and moved them up to second in the Irish Premiership table.

The Crues edged the opening 45 minutes and a solid defensive performance after the break helped secure their win as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

The win takes Stephen Baxter's men to within a point of leaders Cliftonville, though the Reds have two games in hand.

Larne hammered Carrick Rangers 4-0 in the east Antrim derby at Inver Park.

It was a first victory at the Showgrounds in four years for the Crues and brought an end to the Bannsiders' 40-match unbeaten home run across two spells under manager Oran Kearney.

Owens' goal was a trademark backpost header in the 20th minute as the striker rose to finish a pinpoint Jordan Forsythe cross from close range.

BJ Burns produced a strong defensive performance for Crusaders

It gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead but the hosts were more threatening after the break and came closest to a leveller when a James McLaughlin header was cleared off the line by Jarlath O'Rourke in the 61st minute.

The match had been quiet until the opening goal but two minutes later the home side nearly drew level in fortuitous circumstances as Crues defender BJ Burns deflected an Eoin Bradley knock-down on to his own post.

Within a minute the home side came close again when McLaughlin caught a volley well and Ger Doherty was alert to make a smart save.

Almost immediately, the visitors broke at the other end as former Coleraine striker Jamie McGonigle got in behind the home defence but Chris Johns kept his shot out.

Owens had a chance to double the lead five minutes before the interval when he broke free but he dragged his angled shot wide of the far post.

Kearney handed a debut to former GAA player Matthew Fitzpatrick in the second half as his side went in search of an equaliser, but Burns led the visitors' back four superbly to ensure the three points went to north Belfast.

Larne ease past Carrick in derby

Larne secure convincing 4-0 derby win over Carrick

Larne consolidated their sixth position in the league with a comfortable win over east Antrim neighbours Larne - just their third home victory of their Premiership campaign.

McDaid rolled the ball through to Johnny McMurray, who rounded goalkeeper Harry Doherty and slotted home on 17 minutes.

McDaid grabbed his first with a flicked header from Martin Donnelly's left-foot delivery three minutes later and in added time at the end of the first half the striker made it 3-0, running clear, taking the ball past Doherty and firing into the net.

Substitute Randall got a touch to Tomas Cosgrove's cross 15 minutes from the end to give the final scoreline an even more comprehensive look.

The hosts had a number other chances in a game they dominated as they moved 11 points clear of seventh-placed Glenavon.