Chris Mepham: Bournemouth defender is ruled out for up to three months with injury

Chris Mepham signed for Bournemouth in January 2019

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is to have surgery on a "significant knee injury" sustained in the FA Cup win over Luton on Saturday.

The Wales international will have an operation on Saturday and could be out for up to three months.

Mepham, 22, signed for the Cherries in January 2019 and has made four Premier League appearances this season.

It is another injury blow to manager Eddie Howe, whose side have dropped into the relegation zone.

Midfielder David Brooks, defenders Charlie Daniels and Jack Stacey, along with forward Josh King are all missing for the league visit of Watford on Saturday.

On Friday, Mepham tweeted: "As you may all be aware, I have sustained a significant knee injury in the FA Cup game on Saturday. I will undergo surgery tomorrow and will be hopeful for a speedy recovery. Thank you all so much for the messages so far."