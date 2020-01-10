Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder extends his contract until 2024

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has extended his contract with the Premier League club until 2024.

Wilder, 52, joined the club in 2016 and has guided the Blades from League One into the English game's top flight.

The boyhood Blades fan was under contract until 2022 but both he and his assistant Alan Knill have signed new deals.

"Naturally, I'm delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart," he said.

"We've had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve - let's see how far we can go on this journey."

Wilder has received widespread praise for guiding the Bramall Lane club to eighth place in their first season back in the Premier League since 2006-07.

The club's owner Prince Abdullah said: "Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field. January is a very important month but securing the signature of Chris was paramount and underpins all the plans we have for the next few years."

More to follow.