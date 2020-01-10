Leroy Sane: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola not involved in decisions on winger's future

Leroy Sane received the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award in 2017-18

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he would be unable to prevent Leroy Sane's departure should the German winger want to leave the club.

Sane has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool on 4 August.

His future, subject of much speculation last summer, remains uncertain with his current deal set to expire in 2021.

"It's a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I'm not involved in that," Guardiola said on Sane's future.

The Spanish manager added: "I have no doubts about him and his quality but each one has his own family, desires, dreams and, above that, I cannot do anything else."

Guardiola had previously made clear his wish that Sane would remain at Etihad Stadium for "many years" amid contract extension talks in December 2018.

German champions Bayern Munich were interested in taking the 23-year-old back to the Bundesliga prior to his pre-season injury.

Having recently returned to training, it is expected Sane - signed for £37m on a five-year deal from Schalke in 2016 - will receive further attention this summer.

However, Guardiola said his only concern is the German international's return from injury in order to bolster his squad as they continue to challenge for four trophies.

"What I want is for him to come back fit. His knee looks really good and after that, honestly, it's not of my business. It's not in my hands," said Guardiola.

"What's important now is that he has to recover well and after that he knows what we think of him, that we believe in him.

"I was the guy who pushed the club and convinced him to come here even though he didn't play regularly for Schalke.

"Three years ago is different to right now. I'm not the same guy I was when I arrived here and the players are the same. They have their dreams and after the dreams are accomplished it needs another thing. I don't know."