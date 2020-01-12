Sergio Aguero: Name the highest-scoring foreign players in the Premier League

Sergio Aguero
Aguero netted three times in Man City's 6-1 win over Aston Villa

Sergio Aguero is a Premier League record breaker.

The Manchester City striker scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa on Sunday to take his tally to 177 league goals - the highest number scored by any foreign player.

We have put together a list of the next 19 non-British and Irish players who also shone in front of goal in the Premier League - all you have to do is try and name them.

There are five minutes on the clock for you to read the clues below and give the quiz a go...

