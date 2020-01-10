Max Hunt: Carlisle sign Derby defender for undisclosed fee

Max Hunt never made a competitive appearance for Derby

Carlisle have signed Derby defender Max Hunt for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Aldershot, scoring once in 22 appearances.

He could make his debut for the Cumbrians in Saturday's home game against Plymouth.

"For us to get him on a permanent deal in these circumstances is very good news for us now, and in the future," boss Chris Beech told the club website.

