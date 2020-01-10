Emile Smith Rowe: Huddersfield Town sign Arsenal midfielder

From the section

Emile Smith Rowe has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Arsenal

Huddersfield Town have signed Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international has made six appearances for the Gunners this season.

He could make his debut for the Terriers in Saturday's trip to fellow Championship strugglers Barnsley.

"Emile will give us the creative link that we've been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions," boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.