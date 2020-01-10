Georgia Brougham: Birmingham City sign defender from WSL rivals Everton on loan

Georgia Brougham joined Everton from Manchester City in February 2016

Birmingham City have signed defender Georgia Brougham on loan until the end of the season from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

The 23-year-old former Manchester City player has made four appearances for the Toffees this term.

In 2017, she helped Everton win the WSL 2 Spring Series title before they moved up to the top flight.

Brougham goes straight into the squad for Sunday's game at Reading, who are four spot above 10th-placed Birmingham.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.