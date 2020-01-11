Steven Caulker wants to see Cardiff City v Swansea City back in Premier League

Media playback is not supported on this device A repeat or redemption? Cardiff and Swansea prepare for Sunday's south Wales derby

Former Swansea and Cardiff City defender Steven Caulker hopes the south Wales derby will be back in the Premier League in 2020-21.

Caulker scored the winner in Cardiff's 1-0 win over Swansea in 2013 - their first derby in the English top flight.

"It's a memory that I look back on and I'm proud of to be honest with you," said Caulker

"I had many games for both sides, but to play in the first derby in the Premier League was a proud moment."

Caulker joined Swansea City on a season-long loan in 2011, before returning to Tottenham Hotspur.

He scored on his only England appearance, a 4-2 defeat by Sweden in November 2012, and played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

In 2013, he signed for the Bluebirds in an £8m deal and went on to earn his entry in south Wales derby history.

'Equal love for both clubs'

"It was amazing to be a part of and to get the winning goal was the icing on the cake," said Caulker.

"It was good moment and one I still look back on now as one of my finer Premier League moments.

"I've got equal love for both clubs, but I understand there are a few Swansea fans out there who aren't my biggest of fans."

The 28-year-old says it is a shame to see two of his former sides in the Championship.

Steven Caulker now plays for Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig

"I'd love to see another south Wales derby in the Premier League.

"There's no reason why it can't happen for Swansea and Cardiff this year.

"They're going to have to have a strong push this next four to five months but that's definitely where both clubs should be.

"South Wales is so passionate about football it's a shame to see them outside the Premier League and I'd like to think both managers can guide them back this year."

Caulker, who also spent time at Liverpool and QPR, says the derby has a special feel.

"What shone through to me was the atmosphere was so different," he said

"Everyone around the city would say to me we just can't lose to them, winning is a bonus, but we just can't lose to them because they've got to go into their jobs the following day with the Swansea or Cardiff fans, whoever they may be.

"I did definitely feel it was special."

