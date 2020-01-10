Jay Donnelly: Former Cliftonville striker signs for Belfast Celtic

  • From the section Irish
Jay Donnelly
Donnelly was initially sentenced to four months in prison in January

Ex-Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly has signed for Ballymena Intermediate League side Belfast Celtic.

The 24-year-old served a three-month prison sentence last year, beginning in April, for distributing an indecent image of a child.

He was charged by the Irish FA with bringing the game into disrepute and suspended from playing football until 1 September 2019.

The Reds sacked Donnelly after he was given his prison sentence.

A Belfast Celtic spokesman confirmed the signing on Friday afternoon.

He said the club, which changed its name to Belfast Celtic from Sport & Leisure Swifts last year, is likely to make a further statement on the move on Sunday.

Donnelly took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in June 2016.

He admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child in November 2018 and was sentenced to four months in prison in January 2019.

His original sentence was reduced by an appeal judge to three months.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you