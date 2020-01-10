Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Fabian Delph made a 'mistake' in social media confrontation

Fabian Delph joined Everton from Manchester City on a three-year deal in July

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said he has spoken to midfielder Fabian Delph after he was involved in a social media confrontation with a supporter following his side's FA Cup defeat by local rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Director of football Marcel Brands also addressed a small group of Everton fans at the club's training headquarters on Tuesday after the 1-0 loss to their under-strength Merseyside neighbours.

On Delph, Ancelotti said: "I spoke with him and said it was a mistake. He should not have reacted like this."

He added: "After the game everyone was frustrated and sometimes you can react emotionally. Of course that is not good but I think everyone can understand."

Sunday's FA Cup exit was a second defeat in five days for Everton, whose 1 January loss to Manchester City had brought an end to their winning start under Ancelotti since he replaced the sacked Marco Silva on 21 December.

Brands' conversation with a group of seven fans at Everton's Finch Farm complex, in which he addressed concerns over the defeat by Liverpool and a perceived lack of commitment from the players, lasted about 20 minutes and is thought to have been an amicable exchange.

Former Napoli manager Ancelotti said such behaviour is seen as "normal" in Italy - adding that he would have "no problem" speaking with any supporters.

"I spoke with Marcel [Brands] but now we need the support of our fans because I think we have a great opportunity to improve our league position," said the Italian, whose side welcome Brighton to Goodison Park on Saturday.

"We have to look forward. I understand the frustration of the supporters which is normal when you lose a derby. I hope the atmosphere in the stadium tomorrow [Saturday] will be good because we need the support. We need a great performance to react after the defeat."

Gomes returns to individual training

Speaking on Friday, Ancelotti confirmed Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes will return to the club's training ground next week to begin individual training sessions as he continues to recover from a serious ankle injury.

Gomes, 26, had been expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocation fracture to his right ankle against Tottenham in November.

"It is good news. He is doing well in his recovery. It is going fast so I hope as soon as possible he can be with us, because he's a fantastic player," Ancelotti said on Gomes.

With summer signing Jean-Pierre Gbamin sidelined since August with a thigh problem, the Everton boss responded "maybe" when asked whether he could look to sign a central midfielder in the January transfer window.

On potential transfers, he added: "We are looking to see if there is some possibility to improve our squad.

"I have the full support of the owner, board and director of football. If you want names all the names in the papers give are wrong. I have a great goalkeeper and we are not looking for a goalkeeper."