Lincoln City sign four players including Max Melbourne and Tayo Edun

Max Melbourne has made five appearances for Lincoln since arriving on loan from West Brom in September

Lincoln have signed defender Max Melbourne and midfielder Tayo Edun on permanent deals and brought in Tyreece John-Jules and Conor Coventry on loan.

Melbourne, 21, has had a loan deal with the Imps from West Brom turned into a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Edun, 21, arrives from Championship side Fulham on a similar deal.

Arsenal forward John-Jules, 18, and 19-year-old West Ham midfielder Coventry move to Sincil Bank on deals until the end of the season.

Neither England Under-19 international John-Jules, nor Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Coventry have featured in the Premier League for their parent club, but both have played in cup competitions this season.

