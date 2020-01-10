Steve Gallen: Charlton Athletic appoint director of football

Steve Gallen spent almost 20 years with QPR before leaving in January 2016

Charlton Athletic have appointed Steve Gallen as their director of football.

The 46-year-old had been the club's head of recruitment since April 2017.

"He buys into the model that we're looking to implement. He's knowledgeable and he's got a great track record," chairman Matt Southall told the club website.

"He's shown me in the short time I've been here that he can deal with the agents and the clubs and this title gives him authority."