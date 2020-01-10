Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp win Premier League awards for December

Liverpool won all five of their Premier League games in December

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named December's Premier League player of the month, with Jurgen Klopp winning the managerial award for the fourth time this season.

Alexander-Arnold, 21, scored a goal, registered three assists and helped the Reds keep three clean sheets to win the award for the first time.

Premier League leaders Liverpool won all five of their games last month.

Klopp, 52, has equalled Pep Guardiola's record for most awards in a season.

The Manchester City boss also won four in 2018-19 as his side won the league with a record 100 points.

Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester after 20 games and have gone an entire year unbeaten in the league.

Klopp, who has won seven manager of the month awards, also led his Champions League-winning side to victory in the Club World Cup last month.

The German beat Watford's Nigel Pearson and Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win the award for December, while England defender Alexander-Arnold was chosen ahead of Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Kevin De Bruyne, Ben Foster, Danny Ings, Adama Traore and Jamie Vardy.

It is the second successive month a Liverpool player has won the player of the month award following Sadio Mane's success in November.