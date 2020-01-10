Derek McInnes responds to Steven Gerrard claim on 'saving' Scottish game

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen were narrowly beaten by Premier League Burnley in the Europa League in 2018

Scottish football does not need "saved" by the English game by allowing teams to compete south of the border, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has claimed "filtering" the Scottish league, including Celtic and Rangers playing in the Premier League, would be "unbelievable".

However, it is a view McInnes disagrees with.

"I think the product is good," he told BBC Scotland.

"Rangers and Celtic are doing well in Europe, which is brilliant to see.

"I think we have a good level in the league at the minute. I understand Steven's comments but I don't particularly agree with them. Rangers and Celtic have a real obligation to make the Scottish league as strong as possible, as we all have. We have to live within our means to do that.

"Scottish football doesn't need saved but we all have an obligation to make it even better."

McInnes was speaking at Aberdeen's training base on the outskirts of Dubai after a year of change at the Pittodrie club.

Not only has the Scottish Premiership side opened up a new training facility, but Dave Cormack has taken over as chairman from Stewart Milne.

The Atlanta-based Scot has hit the headlines since his tenure began, most notably when he took to Twitter to accuse Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer of feigning injury as Sam Cosgrove was red carded in December.

"Dave has been on social media for a while and that's his prerogative," said the Aberdeen boss.

"He's put enough money into the club, he can be whatever chairman he wants.

"He wants to engage with the supporters more. Even though he lives in Atlanta he is very much involved. He has his finger on the pulse and he wants to create a better atmosphere at the club on matchdays. He wants the best team on the pitch and maximising revenue off it."

Joining Aberdeen in the United Arab Emirates is new signing Dylan McGeouch, who signed a two-and-a-half year contract from Sunderland on Tuesday.

"I tried to get him on a few occasions," said McInnes.

"We have been patient in our search. I recognise him as a very good, confident footballer.

"He comes into a good team and hopefully he can make us even better."