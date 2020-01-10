Wilfried Bony: Ex-Man City star still training with Newport County

Newport forward Tristan Abrahams (left) joined manager Mike Flynn and Wilfried Bony for this picture

He has been sold for over £60 million in a career mainly spent in football's upper echelons, but now Wilfried Bony once again finds himself training with League Two side Newport County.

Bony has been training with Le Havre in pursuit of a permanent move to France.

But Bony remains a free agent after his release from Swansea City and has now returned to the League Two minnows.

"Wilf has had a lot of offers since he's been with us," Newport boss Michael Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

Bony has not played a competitive game since July, when his Ivory Coast side were beaten on penalties in the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Flynn says he expects Bony to find a new club, even though he would love to keep the international forward.

"He's brilliant around the place because the boys have been learning from him," he said of the 31-year old.

"He's been a joy and he's been a big help with the strikers because he's had a few words with them as well.

"He's smashing to have around and if he did turn around and say 'can we do something until the end of the season,' everyone would be delighted.

"But it is not going to happen because of the amount of money Wilf is getting offered or is going to be offered.

"He isn't going to tie himself to a club when he is very close to getting something."