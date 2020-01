Padraig Amond scored in Newport's 2-0 FA Cup win over Grimsby in November

Grimsby Town's home League Two game against Newport County has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 25 February.

The original fixture in November was postponed due to international call-ups for three County players.

Grimsby and Newport have already played each other twice in the FA Cup already this season.

The sides drew 1-1 at Blundell Park in the first round before County won 2-0 in the replay at Rodney Parade.