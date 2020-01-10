Aidan Keena: Striker moves from Hearts to Hartlepool Utd

Aidan Keena made his last Hearts appearance in the Boxing Day derby defeat

Aidan Keena has completed a move to Hartlepool United as Hearts manager Daniel Stendel continues to reshape the squad he has inherited at Tynecastle.

The striker, 20, started the German's first game in charge, a 1-0 home loss to St Johnstone on 14 December.

He also featured as a substitute in the Boxing Day derby defeat to Hibs.

Overall, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who moved to Edinburgh in 2017, made 17 appearances, scoring once.

He had loan spells at Queen's Park and Dunfermline Athletic and was due to be out of contract in the summer.

Stendel, without a win in his first five games, has yet to make a signing but has told club captain Christophe Berra he is free to leave, while midfield veteran Glenn Whelan had his contract terminated.

The club has also recalled midfielders Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald from their loan spells at Dunfermline.

