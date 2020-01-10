Akin Famewo: St Mirren 'very lucky' to have Norwich defender on loan

Akin Famewo is on a long-term contract at Norwich City

Akin Famewo aims to use his loan spell at St Mirren as a stepping stone to a regular place in the Norwich City side.

The 21-year-old defender signed a new deal until 2023 at Carrow Road before agreeing to join Jim Goodwin's side.

"The manager told me it was a good opportunity to go and get some games under your belt and come back and fight for a position," he said.

"I back myself and my abilities. I will be going there to push myself to get into the first team and stay there."

His new boss Goodwin was given a ringing endorsement by former St Mirren team-mate and current Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean when he enquired about Famewo.

He sees him as a ready-made replacement for Sean McLoughlin, who has returned to parent club Hull City.

"We watched Akin a number of times and we thought he would be an ideal replacement for Sean, very similar, strong, quick. left-sided," said Goodwin.

"He was captain of their under-23 team at Norwich so he has those leadership qualities as well.

"He was training with the first team since the start of the season, getting that experience with Premier League players.

"They gave him a new four-year contract in the summer so they have real high hopes for him and we are very lucky to have him."

'A platform for bigger things'

Goodwin believes Famewo can improve during his time in Scotland and has similarly high hopes for fellow new signings Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath.

"That is the great thing about Conor, he is 21, Jamie, 23, they still have a lot of potential left in them," he added.

"Any young player that comes here, I don't want them to be happy to stay at St Mirren for the next 10 years.

"I want them to be ambitious, to try and put themselves in a good light.

"I believe the Premiership in Scotland is a great place for any player to sell themselves.

"We will try and get the best out of them for the next couple of years while we have them and hopefully give them that platform to go on to bigger and better things."