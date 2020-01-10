Harry Maguire: Man Utd defender could be fit to face Norwich

Harry Maguire (right) was injured during Manchester United's FA Cup third round match at Wolves

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says defender Harry Maguire could return for Saturday's game against Norwich at Old Trafford.

Maguire, 26, suffered a hip problem in last Saturday's FA Cup meeting with Wolves and missed Tuesday's Manchester derby defeat in the Carabao Cup.

It was initially thought Maguire would miss the Norwich match but the England star has responded well to treatment.

"Harry has a chance for tomorrow," he said. "We will see how he trains."

Of the injury, Solskjaer added: "It was a minor thing, don't know where the reports are coming from, [reporters] might have mistaken it for Harry Kane.

"It's not a surprise, he's a warrior and if there's a minor problem he'll put himself up to play."

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on whether club captain Ashley Young will leave for Inter Milan this month.

Young, 34, has rejected the chance to extend his contract amid interest from the Serie A leaders,

"Ashley Young is our player and our captain," said Solskjaer. "We have to handle the speculation and if it is needed, me and Ash will have a discussion.

"We don't have too many players fit and ready and we need the ones we have. Ash has been very good for this club. Let's see where we are in February."