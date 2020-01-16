Championship
Fulham19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 18 league goals this season, the same tally as Brentford's Ollie Watkins
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham's game with Middlesbrough on Friday as the Whites look for a win that will take them third in the Championship.

The Serbia striker injured his ankle in Saturday's win at Hull and is likely to be out for two or three weeks.

Middlesbrough, beaten in the FA Cup by Tottenham on Tuesday, are still without striker Britt Assombalonga and centre-back Daniel Ayala (both ankle).

Defenders Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Anfernee Dijksteel are also out.

As well as Mitrovic, Fulham will be unable to call upon midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) and forward Aboubakar Kamara, who has an ankle injury.

The west London club have won two of their past three games and are fourth in the table, seven points behind second-placed Leeds United.

Match facts

  • Fulham are winless in their last two home league games against Middlesbrough (D1 L1) since winning 4-3 in April 2015.
  • Middlesbrough have won none of their last four matches against Fulham in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 2-0 victory in the Championship back in February 2016.
  • Fulham have not lost consecutive home Championship games since October 2016.
  • Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored in each of his last two away league games - he had scored only once in his previous 10 away games this season.
  • Since his debut in February 2018, Fulham's injured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 35% of the club's goals in all competitions (41 of 116).
  • Since losing 4-0 at Leeds United in November, Middlesbrough have taken more points than any other Championship side (W5 D2 L1 - 17 points).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you