Anton Walkes: Atlanta Utd sign defender from Portsmouth
Major League Soccer side Atlanta United have signed defender Anton Walkes from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old scored three goals in 66 appearances after joining League One Pompey from Tottenham in 2018.
Walkes previously had a loan spell with Atlanta United in 2017.
"Anton's girlfriend is from America and they have a daughter together, so this is a really good opportunity for him to make a new start over there," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.
