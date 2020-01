Jon Gallagher extends Aberdeen loan for rest of season

From the section

Jon Gallagher's sole Aberdeen goal came in the 2-2 home draw with Rangers

Jon Gallagher will spend the rest of the season at Aberdeen after extending his loan from MLS club Atlanta United.

The versatile 23-year-old Irishman has played 27 times, scoring once, since his summer arrival.

Before moving to the Scottish Premiership, Gallagher was a regular for Atlanta United 2, managed by former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass.

In November, Aberdeen received a £2m investment from Atlanta United as part of the clubs' "strategic partnership".