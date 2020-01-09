Alfredo Morelos: Man charged for throwing hot drink at Rangers striker

Alfredo Morelos had a cup thrown at him at Fir Park
Alfredo Morelos had a cup thrown at him at Fir Park

A man has been charged with throwing a hot drink at Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' Scottish Premiership win at Motherwell last month.

A 30-year old will appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 29 January after the incident on 15 December.

Rangers won the match 2-0, with Morelos sent off for gesturing at Motherwell fans after scoring the second.

Police Scotland said "a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident".

A statement added: "During the match, a hot drink was thrown at a player. The man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 29 January, 2020."

