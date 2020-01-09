Andy Dales: Scunthorpe United winger joins Hamilton on loan

Andy Dales couldn't prevent Dundee dropping out of the top flight last term

Andy Dales has returned to the Scottish Premiership to join Hamilton Academical on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scunthorpe United winger, 25, spent the second half of last term on loan at Dundee, making 12 appearances, as they were relegated from the top flight.

Dales moved to Scunthorpe in England's third tier 18 months ago after four years at non-league Mickleover Sports.

"I've seen Andy play and know what he's capable of," said Hamilton head coach Brian Rice.

"He's someone who's caught my eye and I've always monitored his progress."

Rice also confirmed veteran midfielder Darian MacKinnon is attracting interest from a Championship club, with Greenock Morton linked with the 34-year-old.